ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Health

Strength Through Diversity: The veteran perspective at Harvard

If you ever look around a classroom, meeting room, locker room, or anywhere for that matter and you see a bunch of people who look like you or think like you then you may want to reevaluate your choices. This is one of the core ideas that I learned during...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

‘An unparalleled opportunity as a law student to get hands-on experience doing appellate litigation’

The Final Round of the 2022 Ames Moot Court Competition kicks off on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the historic Ames Courtroom at Harvard Law School. One of the highlights of the academic year for the entire Harvard Law School community, the Ames Competition has been one of the most prestigious competitions for appellate brief writing and advocacy in the nation for more than a century.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Health

Vets re-up, this time for rugby

Ben Allen was looking for ways to stay physically active under strict COVID restrictions when he first came to Harvard in fall 2020 after retiring early from the Navy due to a medical condition. Fellow Greenough Hall resident and Israeli veteran Elianne Sacher, who had played rugby for Israel’s national team and was on Harvard’s women’s team, introduced him to the game.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy