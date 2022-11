The Final Round of the 2022 Ames Moot Court Competition kicks off on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the historic Ames Courtroom at Harvard Law School. One of the highlights of the academic year for the entire Harvard Law School community, the Ames Competition has been one of the most prestigious competitions for appellate brief writing and advocacy in the nation for more than a century.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO