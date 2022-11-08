ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEPs want Elon Musk to come to European Parliament for Twitter grilling

By Jon Stone
 2 days ago
Elon Musk now owns Twitter (REUTERS)

Elon Musk could be asked to appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about his takeover of Twitter.

MEPs from the liberal Renew group have written to the EU legislature's president asking her to invite the billionaire to attend a scrutiny session.

Dita Charanzová, the group's top MEP on the European Parliament’s internal market committee, said Twitter could not be left to become a "dystopian hellscape" and that EU laws had to be followed.

The Independent

The Independent

