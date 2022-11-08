Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a day-one patch that's essential for online play

A key update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on day-one of the game’s release.

In a post on the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website , The Pokemon Company announced that version 1.0.1 will be available for Switch players to download when the game launches on November 18.

The patch enables you to play online, so you’re advised to install it before you start if you’re keen to experience Paldea with others and take advantage of the various online-based rewards and events. Again, you’ll need to ensure that you have at least 1GB of space to spare on your Switch.

The website also outlines what you can do using the game’s online capabilities. First off, you’ll be able to receive a special Pikachu as a reward for purchasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early. You can claim it at any time via the game’s Mystery Gift feature, but don’t dally, as it’s only available until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Additionally, you’ll be able to explore Paldea with up to three other Trainers. "Encounter undiscovered Pokémon, explore new landscapes and towns, and experience an adventure in the Paldea region that’s full of surprises and discoveries!” says The Pokemon Company.

Naturally, you’ll also be able to do battle with Trainers the world over in the Battle Stadium. If you’re not the super-competitive type, Casual Battles let you compete in easygoing brawls that are all about having fun rather than who wins or loses. For those keen to test their skills against other players, there are Ranked Battles which will become available in December, and Online Competitions which are scheduled to start in spring 2023.

Last but not least, you’ll also be able to participate in Tera Raid Battles. These limited-time events let you team up with four trainers to take on one terastallized Pokémon. A “steady stream” of these events is apparently coming after the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. An early event features a Mightiest Mark Charizard in one Raid Battle, for example.

