Read full article on original website
Related
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska looking for filmmaker for Standing Bear movie
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The State of Nebraska is looking for somebody to make a movie about Chief Standing Bear, who fought for civil rights for Native Americans. Starting Nov. 7, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will re-open applications for the 2022 cycle of the Chief Standing Bear Film Program due to no applicant meeting the eligibility requirements for a grant award during the first application cycle. The last day to submit applications is Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Blizzard Warnings issued in northern Plains as severe thunderstorms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
News Channel Nebraska
INTERVIEW: Jim Pillen talks gubernatorial election win
LINCOLN - Jim Pillen will become the 41st Governor of Nebraska with a win over Carol Blood. Hear what he had to say after the election.
Sioux City Journal
Conservative push to remake the Nebraska Board of Education could fall short
Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid. After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa teen arrested following pursuit in central Nebraska
AURORA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested an Iowa teen after a pursuit in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said that around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. NSP said the trooper tried to do a traffic stop, but the...
News Channel Nebraska
Bacon edges past Vargas in tight District 2 race
OMAHA, Neb. -- After a hotly contested battle that stretched deep into the night, incumbent Congressman Don Bacon appears headed toward victory. The second Congressional District was still an undecided race going into the late hours of Tuesday night, with the race finally clearing up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
WOWT
Election 2022 analysis: Nebraska eyes Unicameral party shift as races finalize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As election results are finalized across the state, one of the big impacts of Tuesday’s vote is still working its way out: the political makeup of the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral is considered “nonpartisan,” but may be taking more of a “red” turn....
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week. […] The post Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
The Gift of Music: Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY, Neb. – You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
News Channel Nebraska
List: High school student-athletes sign with colleges
Here's a list of high school athletes from the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming who've signed to play collegiate athletics. Not seeing an athlete? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. **. Bridgeport. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Colorado basketball. Scottsbluff. Payton Burda, Black Hills State University basketball. South Platte. Avery...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Comments / 0