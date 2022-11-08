EastEnders legend Bill Treacher dies aged 92

Legendary EastEnders star Bill Treacher has passed away at the age of 92, it has been confirmed.

The family of the actor, who is best known for his iconic role as Walford's Arthur Fowler, which he played between 1985 and 1996, said the actor's health "had been declining for some time". He passed away on Saturday, November 5.

His wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie added: "Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed," they said.

Bill Treacher and Wendy Richard as Arthur and Pauline Fowler. (Image credit: Getty)

An EastEnders spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher. As one of our original cast members, Bill created a much-loved character in Arthur Fowler and, alongside Wendy Richard, they created an iconic family in the Fowlers who still remain at the heart of the show.

"Bill left EastEnders in 1996 so it is a true testament to both he, and the character that he created in Arthur, that he is still thought of so fondly. Bill will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humour — with a smile that lit up the room — and more importantly as a family man who was devoted to his wife and children.

"Bill will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders and all those that loved watching him."

Bill as Arthur Fowler with the rest of his on screen family, wife Pauline (Wendy Richard), son Mark (David Scarboro) and daughter Michelle (Susan Tully). (Image credit: Getty)

His co-stars Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale), Letitia Dean ( Sharon Watts ) and Adam Woodyatt ( Ian Beale ) have paid tribute to the star.

Gillian said: "I have so many happy memories of Bill, in fact we were only sharing stories of him at work the other day, about how he always had a sparkle in his eyes, usually before he mischievously set us off laughing during scenes. Bill was a wonderful, wonderful man who will be truly missed and I am sending all our love to his wife Kate and his family."

Letitia added: "Bill really was the life and soul of the set, he was an absolute joy to be around and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. As an actor, Bill was meticulous and he went to great lengths to portray Arthur, from the smallest scenes to the heartbreaking stories. Bill was an utter professional, a wonderful man and he will be greatly missed. I’m sending all my love to his family."

Adam said: "So many memories of working with Bill. He would get this twinkle in his eye, you’d start laughing and he never got the blame. I used to love it when he was trying to remember his lines in rehearsal and he would just blunder and bluster until the correct word came out. My thoughts are with Kate, Jamie and Sophie at this sad time. Rest in peace Bill. I hope there are some roses up there for you to tend."

Todd Carty, who played Bill's on-screen son Mark Fowler also paid his respects: "I’m so sorry to hear about Bill passing, I absolutely loved working with him. He was not only an amazing actor but a kind and sincere man."