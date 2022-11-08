Read full article on original website
We Tested 4 Electric Scooters. Here's What We Found.
They’ve become a common sight in urban areas across America—those dockless electric scooters you can rent with an app and then leave at your destination for the next customer who comes along. Perhaps you’ve ridden one yourself or maybe jumped back as one zipped by on the sidewalk.
Talking Cars 385: Driving the 2023 Lexus RX
Main theme: We give our first impressions of the redesigned 2023 Lexus RX. Now in its fifth generation, the RX has long been an example of stress-free motoring thanks to its comfortable ride, quiet cabin, and super-strong reliability. But it has never been particularly engaging or sporty to drive. Does that change with the top-level RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD model we rented from Lexus for this review? Our panel also discusses the pros and cons of some new active safety and driver assistance systems debuting on the RX, including Proactive Driving Assist and a direct driver monitoring system.
Generac and DR Generators Recalled Again Due to Finger Amputation and Crushing Injury
The Consumer Product Safety Commission today reannounced the recall of 321,160 Generac and DR 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators sold in the United States, plus another 4,575 sold in Canada. This second recall came in the wake of a finger amputation and crushing injury following an original recall of the same generators in July 2021.
