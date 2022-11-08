Main theme: We give our first impressions of the redesigned 2023 Lexus RX. Now in its fifth generation, the RX has long been an example of stress-free motoring thanks to its comfortable ride, quiet cabin, and super-strong reliability. But it has never been particularly engaging or sporty to drive. Does that change with the top-level RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD model we rented from Lexus for this review? Our panel also discusses the pros and cons of some new active safety and driver assistance systems debuting on the RX, including Proactive Driving Assist and a direct driver monitoring system.

2 DAYS AGO