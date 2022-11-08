Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
WEAR
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
mypanhandle.com
Freeport man killed in motorcycle crash
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was killed early Tuesday morning in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 40-year-old was headed west on Rick Hill Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway at about 6:45 a.m. The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and collided with several trees, troopers wrote in a news release.
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle Sunday evening. FHP said a car was traveling west on Highway 231 and collided with a bicyclist. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 Sunday night that they were investigating which direction the bike was...
WJHG-TV
Walton County highway wildfire put out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
niceville.com
Walton code compliance officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WJHG-TV
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
wdhn.com
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals November 10, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
washingtoncounty.news
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
