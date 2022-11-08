Read full article on original website
Levelling up is a worthy aim. But stealing arts cash from London is cultural vandalism
We used to think that vandals came from Over There. Today, we breed them ourselves. One of the indisputable successes of Britain since the last world war has been the massive growth of the creative industries. They contribute enormously to the economy, to the prestige of this country and therefore to the pride that we can have in our country.
Salter: American empire is the death of liberty
Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders are scheduled to then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
