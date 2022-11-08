Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Yardbarker
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Yardbarker
Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.
Yardbarker
James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Yardbarker
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Yardbarker
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
Yardbarker
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Yardbarker
Friday Rant: There is no world where trading Ronald Acuña is a good idea
I’m fully aware Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t have the season everyone hoped for this year, but let’s be real about why that was the case. He was coming off a surgically repaired knee, missed an entire year, and had no offseason. That’s not an easy thing to do. I fully expect him to come back a different player in 2023 — the same guy that was the best player in the National League before his ACL injury.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors
The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
Yardbarker
MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA
Steven Souza Jr., who's been in the MLB since 2014, has made a major offseason prediction regarding the Angels and one of baseball's best pitchers. Souza says the team will make a huge splash and bring Jacob DeGrom to LA. This, he says, will help the franchise get back to (and win) the World Series for the first time since 2002.
Chuck Carr, who played for five Major League Baseball teams, dies at 55
Centerfielder Chuck Carr, who played for the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, died at 55.
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Yardbarker
Astros Analyst Shuts Down A Popular Fan Theory
The baseball world was left shocked when it was learned that the defending World Series champion Houston Astros would not be bringing back their general manager in James Click. In a stunning move, the Astros fired Click less than a week after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Yardbarker
Watch: Philly fans cheer for Cowboys loss to Packers at 76ers game
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead for the first time in franchise history, falling to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, 31-28. And if there's anything the maniacs in Philadelphia love more than a Cowboys' loss, it's a Dallas loss that comes with an epic collapse, as was the case on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: The Blue Jays again have interest in Andrew Heaney, Ronald Acuna Jr. trade speculation, and more!
Heaney was among the names in the mix last winter to be Toronto’s next Robbie Ray when it became clear that the bargain-bin-arm-turned-Cy-Young-winner was going to secure a bag of cash elsewhere in free agency. Heaney wound up inking a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the L.A. Dodgers and...
