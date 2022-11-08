ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OR

Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
MEDFORD, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County Commissioners, Oct. 18, 2022

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' work session on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

