Trail name: South Boundary Trail (lower portions) Location: West of Enterprise near the Nevada border. Difficulty: Easy (unless doing the complete trail — not recommended) Pine Park is a long-forgotten wonderland of white volcanic pinnacles and cones (very reminiscent of the fairy towers of Cappadocia, Turkey) located in a veritable wilderness west of Enterprise. While this hike is a long ways from civilization, it is a terrific place to spend an afternoon exploring. The trail listed here is the South Boundary Trail, but the recommendation is to just explore the lower reaches of the trail around the “park” itself. This is not a park in any true sense of the word. There are a few picnic benches scattered around the parking area and some spots for tent camping, but that is about it. Even though Pine Park itself is only 20 or so miles from Enterprise, it is a remote place. Be sure to let someone know where you are going and that your vehicle is in good operating condition and has at least one functioning spare tire.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO