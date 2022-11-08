Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
Hiking Southern Utah: Pine Park
Trail name: South Boundary Trail (lower portions) Location: West of Enterprise near the Nevada border. Difficulty: Easy (unless doing the complete trail — not recommended) Pine Park is a long-forgotten wonderland of white volcanic pinnacles and cones (very reminiscent of the fairy towers of Cappadocia, Turkey) located in a veritable wilderness west of Enterprise. While this hike is a long ways from civilization, it is a terrific place to spend an afternoon exploring. The trail listed here is the South Boundary Trail, but the recommendation is to just explore the lower reaches of the trail around the “park” itself. This is not a park in any true sense of the word. There are a few picnic benches scattered around the parking area and some spots for tent camping, but that is about it. Even though Pine Park itself is only 20 or so miles from Enterprise, it is a remote place. Be sure to let someone know where you are going and that your vehicle is in good operating condition and has at least one functioning spare tire.
suindependent.com
Snow Canyon Half Marathon Expecting Record Participation
16th Edition of the Snow Canyon Half Marathon Breaking Records and There Is Still Time To Enter. St. GEORGE— The 16th Snow Canyon Half Marathon, one of the premier half marathons in the western United States, provides a visual feast for runners as they navigate a picturesque, mostly downhill course along State Route 18 that snakes through Snow Canyon State Park and ends near lava fields at Snow Canyon High School.
890kdxu.com
ksl.com
The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
November starting off with plenty of moisture
With the latest storm starting to work its way out of the state, it's clear to see that November has gotten off to a very nice start in terms of moisture. From top to bottom, things are setting up to be a nice, and wet, November.
ksub590.com
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border
Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
suindependent.com
Meyeres Wins Commission Seat B, Kubeja Holds On To Lead for Seat A
Meyeres Wins Commission Seat B, Kubeja Holds On To Lead for Seat A. After a long campaign season, a late election night, and a full day of counting and adjudicating, updated results for Kane County’s elections have finally been released. While still unofficial until the November 22 canvassing, the...
Gephardt Daily
Cedar City hotel employee arrested after allegedly using customers’ credit card numbers
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An employee of a Cedar City hotel has been booked into jail on suspicion of using credit card numbers belonging to hotel guests. The girlfriend of Devon David Gajnos, 27, allegedly booked a two-night stay for herself and Gajnos at...
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
