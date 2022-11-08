Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Badger Herald
Tony Evers wins Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Democratic incumbent Tony Evers beat Republican candidate Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, according to the Associated Press. Evers won the race after Michels conceded the race early Wednesday morning. Evers won 51% of the total votes with Michels winning 48%, according to the Associated Press. Evers will serve...
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27.
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County advisory referendum passes
WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office. Question one asked, “Should...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Badger Herald
Vote to create regional fire protection force provides greater efficiency, equity across Wisconsin public services
Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted this past Wednesday to combine their fire protection forces to provide greater and more efficient services across a larger portion of the state. The vote to combine forces came mainly as a result of staffing crises and financial struggles within local fire departments across the state.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
Badger Herald
Options for proof of residence on this Election Day, every Election Day to come
Editors note: these are NOT valid forms for proof of address. We are being funny. Please visit vote.wisc.edu to see valid proof of address options. It’s Nov. 8, and everyone is heading to the polls. It’s obviously stressful. You have to choose which kind of sticker you get afterward because they keep on tripling the amount of options every year, but you also have to help save democracy. Tough choices.
Barrett handily wins Dane County Sheriff race
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed to the post in 2021 to replace retiring Dave Mahoney, has easily won election to a full term. With about 80 percent of the votes counted Tuesday evening, Barret had run up a lead of 76 percent to Repulbican challenger Anthony Hamilton’s 23 percent.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
Clip shows poll worker in Wisconsin, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video, which appeared on Fox News, shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
Badger Herald
‘Black Klansman’ speaks to UW students about his undercover work
Nov. 2, veteran police officer and author Ron Stallworth, whose early life was the subject of Spike Lee’s 2018 movie “BlacKkKlansman,” spoke virtually to a group of University of Wisconsin students about his detective work and undercover infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The...
