Durham, NC

duke.edu

'The Pivot,' a Ground-Level Look at Duke University During the Pandemic

One of the first people readers meet in Robert Bliwise’s new book on campus life at Duke during the pandemic is Valerie Williams, the manager of the Marketplace on East Campus. It was her job to oversee a pivot in dining for first-year students during the pandemic and find ways to feed more than 1,500 students several meals a day safely, generally stripped of the social connection that normally characterizes student dining.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke in Pics: Commemorating Veterans Day 2022

Tim Hudson gathered his breath, pulled his trumpet up to his lips and began to play taps, a military bugle call that rang out into the still-damp air around Duke University Chapel. When he did, many gathered closed their eyes, pondering in silence what Veterans Day means to them. When...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships

DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
DURHAM, NC

