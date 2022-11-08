Girls swimming: Madison Edgewood eyes eighth straight state title after winning sectional

Read full article on original website
2022 Election: Democrats get big push from Dane County in Nov. 8 election
Despite winning 77% of the vote in Dane County, Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes ultimately fell to incumbent Republican Ron Johnson for the Wisconsin State Senator seat. According to the Associated Press, Johnson edged out Barnes with 50.5% of the vote, (1,334,670 votes) compared to Barnes’ 49.5% (1,307,296 votes) across the state.
A Q&A with the cast and crew of OHS’s fall play, “Almost, Maine”
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, Oregon High School Theatre presents their fall play: “Almost, Maine.” They’ll also be putting on a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Almost, Maine” is a play by John Cariani that is made...
Overture selects two OHS students for Jerry Ensemble
Oregon High School students Erica Briski and Beau Bastian Jacobs were selected for the 2022-23 Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, a premier vocal performance group representing the Overture Center for the Arts’ Jerry Awards. Briski and Jacobs were only two of the students who auditioned from a network of 40...
Li Chiao-Ping Dance brings ‘bits ‘n pieces’ to Madison
The Li Chiao-Ping Dance company will present “bits ‘n pieces,” a program of works choreographed by movement artist Li Chiao-Ping at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18, as well as at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A reception in the Virgina Harrison Parlor will follow the Nov. 18 show.
Common Council Roundup: Teen Center fails to get funding, garbage collection rates rise
A budget amendment to reinstate $40,000 in funding for the third part of a study on the potential construction of the Teen Center in northwest Fitchburg failed at the Common Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting. The third part would have outlined the structure of the project, including: recommendations for...
Letter: City budget expresses community values
Budget documents are more than numbers: budgets express our values as a community. The 2023 Fitchburg City budget prioritizes people, our environment, and public safety while respecting our taxpayers during difficult economic times. It was an honor, as City Council President and Chair of the Finance Committee, to work with...
