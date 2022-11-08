Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic: Wife Jelena says 'nothing dodgy' about Paris Masters drink
There was nothing "dodgy" about a drink prepared for Novak Djokovic during Saturday's Paris Masters semi-final win, says his wife Jelena. A video showing Djokovic's physio Ulises Badio mixing a drink while being shielded by his team has been viewed 15 million times on social media. Jelena Djokovic wrote on...
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
"Finally a tennis player spoke out against harassment of another player" - Tennis fans laud John Millman for backing Novak Djokovic over his secret drink saga
Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches. During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator...
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
Fine, Let’s Talk About Novak Djokovic’s Water Bottle
Also in this week’s mailbag: is the WTA actually returning to China in 2023?
Holger Rune's coach Patrick Mouratoglou full of praise for Djokovic: "He's an exceptional champion, Maybe the greatest"
Patrick Mouratoglou was full of praise for Novak Djokovic after his player (Rune) defeated the Serbian in the final. Djokovic and Rune played in the 2022 Paris Masters final with the Danish player getting the win in three sets. Mouratoglou was present and he was able to guide Rune through the final getting the trophy in the end.
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
Rafael Nadal reflects on ‘an unforgettable year’ ahead of ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal heads into his 11th ATP Finals in Turin in a reflective mood after an incredible season. The 36-year-old, who is currently world number two, won both his 21st and 22nd major in 2022, taking the Australian Open crown for the second time and Roland Garros for and unprecedented 14th time.
Ana Ivanovic believes Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time
Former WTA World No. 1, Ana Ivanovic, has claimed that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport. Speaking in an interview on Serbian television, Djokovic's long-time good friend and fellow Serbian, Ivanovic, said she believed that it was the 21-time Grand Slam champion's consistency over the years that means he holds the edge over rivals Rafael Nadal and the recently retired Roger Federer.
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa gives injury update, believes only match practice needed: “So far he's pain-free and feels good”
Mischa Zverev provided an update on his brother Alexander Zverev declaring he's pain-free and only needs match practice. The older brother of Zverev provided the update in a recent talk with Eurosport for whom he occasionally works. The younger Zverev has been out of action for a very long time after injuring his ankle at Roland Garros.
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
"That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited" - Nadal looks forward to ending season with ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal explained upon arriving in Turin that being there meant he had a great season and he truly had a great one. The Spaniard opened it with a historic comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. Then he followed it up with some more wins losing his first match of the year in the Indian Wells final. He had a strong clay season winning the Roland Garros and making the Wimbledon semi-final before pulling out with injury.
Kvitova reveals delight with sharing Wimbledon wins with Djokovic: "Luckily we didn't dance, that tradition was abandoned earlier"
Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon twice and both times it was Novak Djokovic who won the event on the men's side. The Czech player has had some amazing Wimbledon tournaments winning the event twice. Her name will always be present in the history books whenever Wimbledo comes up and she was glad to see Djokovic being the second winner.
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
