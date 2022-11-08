Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Albemarle Corp. invests up to $540M in Arkansas facility expansion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today planned investments of up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia, designed to meet growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
arkadelphian.com
UAHT to offer welding courses
The University of Arkansas Texarkana campus will offer new courses in welding this spring. “With the completion of the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center, we will be able to offer students more options for welding on the Texarkana campus,” said Jennifer Teresa, Dean of the Technical and Industrial Division at UAHT.
arkadelphian.com
Hawthorn wins constable race
George Hawthorn will keep his position as Caddo Township’s constable, defeating Democratic challenger Zack Garrett 3,495-2,362. Asked for comment on his victory, Hawthorn had a simple message to his supporters: “I appreciate the folks of Clark County.”. What does a constable do? According to the University of Arkansas...
arkadelphian.com
Rider wins race for county clerk
Come Jan. 1, Tracy Rider will leave her seat as Clark County justice of the peace and take the helm of county clerk, one of the seven major elected county offices. The owner of The Farmhouse, a gift shop in downtown Arkadelphia, Rider will replace Mona Vance, who in May secured the assessor’s seat with no opponent in the general election.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Herta Stagers
Herta Ann Stagers, age 86, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Brookfield Memory Care Center in Hot Springs. She was born July 4, 1936, in Germany to the Hofmann’s. Herta was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the deer, growing fruit trees, arts and crafts in her free time.
arkadelphian.com
One JP race not yet final; provisional ballots still out
Although unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Zach Bledsoe won the race for Clark County’s District 1 Justice of the Peace by four votes, there were some provisional ballots that may not count in the election, or they may count in his opponent’s favor. Unofficial results indicate...
Comments / 0