LaMarrieo Hughes
LaMarrieo Martel Hughes was born into this life on December 28, 1988, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. His mother, Sharon knew right away that he would steal the hearts of those who would be fortunate to meet him. He accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of St. Mark...
Ricky Weaver
Ricky Gene Weaver, age 64, died on November 3, 2022, in Hot Springs. He was born on December 15, 1957, to Horace and Mary Yarbrough Weaver. Services will be held on Friday, November 11, at 2 p.m. in the Ruggles-Wilcox Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
DAR gives Good Citizen awards to 4 local seniors
Four seniors from local high schools received Good Citizen awards from the Arkadelphia Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at a tea and chapter meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Clark County Library. Those receiving awards were: Megaenus Davis Jr., Arkadelphia High School; Carly...
9 Tigers honored in All-GAC volleyball release
SHAWNEE, Okla. — On the eve of the 2022 Great American Conference Volleyball Championship Tournament, the league has announced its annual all-conference teams and award winners with nine student-athletes from Ouachita Baptist University making the list. Highlighting Ouachita’s selections is Riley Braziel, who was voted as the league’s freshman...
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Rider wins race for county clerk
Come Jan. 1, Tracy Rider will leave her seat as Clark County justice of the peace and take the helm of county clerk, one of the seven major elected county offices. The owner of The Farmhouse, a gift shop in downtown Arkadelphia, Rider will replace Mona Vance, who in May secured the assessor’s seat with no opponent in the general election.
Hawthorn wins constable race
George Hawthorn will keep his position as Caddo Township’s constable, defeating Democratic challenger Zack Garrett 3,495-2,362. Asked for comment on his victory, Hawthorn had a simple message to his supporters: “I appreciate the folks of Clark County.”. What does a constable do? According to the University of Arkansas...
Gubernatorial hopeful makes local stop on Election Day
Republicans, Democrats plan watch parties tonight in downtown. The busy intersection of Pine and 26th streets was noisier than normal midday Tuesday as both Democrats and Republicans rallied in support of their parties’ candidates. Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones stopped in Arkadelphia at mid-day on Election Day. The stop was...
Sheridan school receives state school garden award
SHERIDAN — School gardens can help bring the classroom outside, and they provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning in many subjects. Brad McGinley, Grant County Extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, helped found the school garden program at Sheridan Elementary School, which recently received the Champion of School Garden Sustainability award in the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
Baptist offering Maintain, Don’t Gain challenge this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK — Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season. Join the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthy and be physically active.
One JP race not yet final; provisional ballots still out
Although unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Zach Bledsoe won the race for Clark County’s District 1 Justice of the Peace by four votes, there were some provisional ballots that may not count in the election, or they may count in his opponent’s favor. Unofficial results indicate...
