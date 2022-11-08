According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.

RISON, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO