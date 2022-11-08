Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC CAM VIDEO: Massive semi truck fire shuts down EB I-30 in Saline County
Traffic on I-30 in Saline County is currently snarled due to a pair of vehicle fires.
Alcohol sales approved in Hot Spring, Polk Counties
Voters in two dry counties voted this week to approve alcohol sales for the first time in nearly a century.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
arkadelphian.com
Johnny Hill
Former Sgt. Johnny Freemon Hill was born on December 29, 1953, to the late Shellie Hill Sr. and Johnnie Mae Dickerson-Hill in Arkadelphia. He was born and raised in a Christian home full of siblings and lots of love. Johnny attended school in Arkadelphia and graduated from Arkadelphia High School...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
EF-2 tornado confirmed to have touched ground in Saline County
According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Sardis Friday night.
arkadelphian.com
National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration
HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
hopeprescott.com
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
arkadelphian.com
DAR gives Good Citizen awards to 4 local seniors
Four seniors from local high schools received Good Citizen awards from the Arkadelphia Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at a tea and chapter meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Clark County Library. Those receiving awards were: Megaenus Davis Jr., Arkadelphia High School; Carly...
arkadelphian.com
LaMarrieo Hughes
LaMarrieo Martel Hughes was born into this life on December 28, 1988, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. His mother, Sharon knew right away that he would steal the hearts of those who would be fortunate to meet him. He accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of St. Mark...
arkadelphian.com
Police nab immigrant trio for baby formula theft
Three females believed to be part of a traveling ring of thieves were arrested in Arkadelphia after returning to the store where their alleged theft was committed. On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the officers with the Arkadelphia Police Department were summoned to Brookshire’s grocery store regarding three shoplifting suspects. As the officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Cpl. Jake Voss was able to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Walnut and South 23rd streets.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
arkadelphian.com
Community reminded to ‘Never Forget’ sacrifice servicemen gave for freedom
“We must never forget those who gave us the freedom, the democracy we enjoy today,” retired Arkadelphia dentist and politician Tommy Roebuck’s words echoed through the National Guard Armory downtown during a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. “We can be who we want to be,”...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
