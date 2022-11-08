ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Johnny Hill

Former Sgt. Johnny Freemon Hill was born on December 29, 1953, to the late Shellie Hill Sr. and Johnnie Mae Dickerson-Hill in Arkadelphia. He was born and raised in a Christian home full of siblings and lots of love. Johnny attended school in Arkadelphia and graduated from Arkadelphia High School...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration

HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Free turkeys Nov. 20

PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
PRESCOTT, AR
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63

According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
RISON, AR
DAR gives Good Citizen awards to 4 local seniors

Four seniors from local high schools received Good Citizen awards from the Arkadelphia Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at a tea and chapter meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Clark County Library. Those receiving awards were: Megaenus Davis Jr., Arkadelphia High School; Carly...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
LaMarrieo Hughes

LaMarrieo Martel Hughes was born into this life on December 28, 1988, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. His mother, Sharon knew right away that he would steal the hearts of those who would be fortunate to meet him. He accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of St. Mark...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Police nab immigrant trio for baby formula theft

Three females believed to be part of a traveling ring of thieves were arrested in Arkadelphia after returning to the store where their alleged theft was committed. On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the officers with the Arkadelphia Police Department were summoned to Brookshire’s grocery store regarding three shoplifting suspects. As the officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Cpl. Jake Voss was able to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Walnut and South 23rd streets.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

