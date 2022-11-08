ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Is Disney Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

By Dan Burrows
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UgKJ_0j3OOaqY00

Wall Street analysts are high on Walt Disney ( DIS , $100.43) stock ahead of the media conglomerate's earnings report due after Tuesday's closing bell.

Disney stock, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , is off 35% for  the year-to-date, hurt by everything from inflation and recession fears to the streaming wars and lockdowns in China.

Why Facebook Parent Meta Platforms is a Bargain Buy

But analysts say the selloff has made Disney stock a long-term bargain at current levels. And they are especially keen to see what the company has to say about its streaming and theme parks businesses.

Disney+ is an important driver of the company's long-term growth, analysts note. Netflix's ( NFLX ) subscriber stumble earlier this year – and NFLX's big third-quarter rebound – only underscore how volatile the streaming business can be.

"The fierce competition over subscribers in the sector is at fever-pitch, and high inflation means convincing customers to stay logged in is a tall order," writes Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates. "That's something Netflix knows only too well."

Meanwhile, although strong U.S. consumer spending and pent-up demand for travel bode well for Disney's theme parks business, COVID-19 lockdowns in China have shuttered Shanghai Disney.

The bottom line is that analysts forecast Disney to report adjusted quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, up from year-ago adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to Put Safe Money Today

Revenue is projected to rise to $21.4 billion from $18.5 billion a year ago, driven by growth in the streaming and theme parks divisions.

A nasty surprise or two in the Disney earnings report could change some minds, but for now analysts believe DIS stock has been beaten down beyond reason.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne, for one, estimates that theme parks and streaming will lift Disney's adjusted EPS back above prior peak levels in fiscal 2025. That should support upside of roughly 40% in Disney stock over the next two years, he says.

Swinburne, of course, rates DIS at Overweight (the equivalent of Buy), and he has plenty of company on the Street. Of the 30 analysts issuing opinions on Disney stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 18 rate it at Strong Buy, seven say Buy and five call it a Hold.

That works out to a consensus recommendation just shy of Strong Buy, with analysts frequently citing Disney stock's valuation as a key reason to be constructive on the name.

And shares do indeed look cheap at current levels.

Disney stock currently changes hands at not-quite 19 times analysts' fiscal 2023 EPS estimate. That's an attractive price to pay for a company expected to grow EPS at an average annual pace of more than 33% over the next three to five years.

Bullishness abounds in analysts' price targets, as well. With an average price target of $140.08, the Street gives Disney stock implied upside of almost 40% in the next 12 months or so.

7 Stocks, 4 Funds to Profit from a Strong Dollar

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall Again as Fed Hangover Persists

Stocks closed lower for a fourth straight day Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning from Wednesday's press conference continued to ring in investors' ears. Specifically, after the Fed raised rates another 75 basis points, Powell said it was "very premature" to expect the central bank to start talking about pausing its rate-hike strategy, especially as inflation remains stubbornly high. (A basis point = 0.01%.)
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat After Strong Job Openings Data

Stocks erased early gains to end lower Tuesday after economic data signaled continued strength in the labor market. All three major indexes opened in positive territory today but slipped into the red after the Labor Department said there were 10.7 million job openings in the U.S. in September – up from 10.3 million in August.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead of Midterms

Stocks gained ground Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings and economic data, as well as Tuesday's highly anticipated midterm elections. While the outcome of the midterms will certainly draw some interest from investors, the results of Thursday's consumer price index will likely be more important to markets. "It is still all about inflation and while this report might not be as hot as the last few, it still should show that rents and the core-service sector part of the economy are still hot," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Inflation might not fall as quickly as some Fed members are expecting and that could support the idea that rates will stay higher for longer."
Kiplinger

Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck

Amazon.com is shutting down one of its fun perks, a daily deal offering that was deeply affected by the pandemic. Amazon told Treasure Truck subscribers on Nov. 2 that Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one. Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Kiplinger

What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2023?

Standard deduction or itemized deductions? You have to choose between the two every year when you file your federal income tax return. Of course, you always want to pick whichever one is higher, and for most Americans it's the standard deduction. But you can't determine which route is better for you unless you know how much your standard deduction is that year. It's different from person to person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kiplinger

2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available

The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note

Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Huge Crypto Deal Shakes Up Nasdaq

Stocks traded solidly higher for most of Tuesday, but lost steam in the afternoon as Wall Street reacted to a big shakeup in the cryptocurrency space. Earlier today, crypto exchange Binance said it plans to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. assets amid liquidity concerns at the latter firm. The news sent the price of Bitcoin tumbling 12.6% to $18,184 (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.).
Kiplinger

Stock Buybacks Are Here to Stay

In the 12 months ending June 30, companies in the S&P 500 index spent a record $1 trillion to buy back their own shares, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. But come January, a new 1% tax on buybacks might dampen corporate America’s appetite. S&P Dow Jones estimates the tax would reduce corporate profits by half a percentage point at current buyback rates.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Lift Off After Encouraging Inflation Report

Stocks blazed a path higher Thursday after the latest consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation cooled in October. Ahead of the opening bell, the Labor Department said consumer prices increased 7.7% year-over-year in October – the slowest annual gain since January. On a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.4%. Both figures were smaller than economists were anticipating. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also increased at a slower-than-expected pace last month.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy