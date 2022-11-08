ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Getting A REAL ID Is The Key Ingredient To Your Thanksgiving Recipe

By KHTS Newsroom
 3 days ago

For those who do not have a REAL ID yet, DMV officials are encouraging you to cross it off your to-do list on your way to pick up the sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and the rest of your Thanksgiving fixings.

Applying for a REAL ID takes less time than preheating the oven to cook your juiciest turkey, DMV officials say.

Beginning May 3, 2023, all residents are set to need a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification to fly within the United States and enter secure federal facilities.

“If you get yours now, it will be one less thing on your mind while you perfect your mashed potatoes or bake that famous pumpkin pie, according to officials.

“Whether you are running around gathering ingredients to host this year’s Thanksgiving dinner or preparing for your first Thanksgiving Day run, add a pit stop at our place. Complete your REAL ID application on your way home from the grocery store,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Start the application online, upload your documents, visit our office and you’ll be on your way. The process is quick and easy, like my favorite dessert recipe.”

To get a REAL ID residents need to provide one proof of identity, two separate proofs of California residency, and your Social Security number, according to DMV officials.

“You are encouraged to use the REAL ID  checklist Once completed, bring your original uploaded documents and a copy of the confirmation page to the nearest DMV office by appointment, where you are set to have your documents verified and take a photo for your new REAL ID, according to officials.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not require individuals under the age of 18 to provide identification when traveling within the U.S. However, the companion is required to show a federally approved form of identification, such as a REAL ID.

Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

