Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
The Answer to Being Tired of Broken Toys in Your Home Amarillo
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Christmas will be here before you know it. You have to get that shopping done. Get everything wrapped and just wait. Nothing is worst than getting all excited for Christmas morning and watching the kids open their toys in excitement and then they break.
Mysterious Pile of Beams Means a New Business Coming to Amarillo
A question can lead to so many things, and it's amazing what answers you can find when you do a little research. I don't mind getting questions, in fact, this question was fun to research. The question we received was,. Any idea what is being built behind Lin's and Chuy's?
Dare to Dream in This Million Dollar Amarillo Home With a View
Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. Some people fulfill that dream and some don't. If we are going to dream anyway I am a big believer in dreaming big. If I am going to go for broke I am going for broke in this million-dollar home. I...
Special Space Amarillo to host ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Special Space Amarillo (SSA) announced that will host its “Holiday Extravaganza” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gymnasium at Crockett Middle School, located at 4720 Floyd Ave. Entry for the event is $3. Kids 3 & under free. According to a release, local vendors will be […]
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
Heart Of The High Plains: Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cheffin’ time at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we cook a whole meal, just like what mama would cook,” said Warren Coble, Executive Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Meat loaf, briskets and things like this. Mr. Maxwell, who’s standing behind me, and Douglas Murkeldove, they […]
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
Rodeo – not football – is the official sport of Texas. Here’s how that happened
From hosting the United States' favorite team to its high schools supplying some of the most impressive stadiums and the most NFL players out of any state, Texas reigns supreme in the realm of football. However, the heart of the Lone Star State is officially with an entirely different stadium sport.
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
Photos: The Beautiful Amount Of Nothing Between Amarillo & Roswell
On a whim, I took off on HWY 60 west on morning and decided to see what I could find on the highway to New Mexico. I had spent time in the area around Eagle Nest, but never ventured further south. What I discovered, was a lot of nothing filling...
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Amarillo Air Force Base: The legacy of the base five decades after its closing
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For 54 years, the Amarillo Air Force Base has been decommissioned and closed. But the legacy of the base still remains. The Amarillo Air Force Base was originally built as an Army airfield, originally named the Amarillo Army Air Field at the start of World War II and its purpose was […]
See the New Sad Monkey Mercantile Near Palo Duro Canyon
If it's been a while since you've been down around Palo Duro Canyon, the landscape is changing. No, the actual canyon isn't changing. The area as you are driving up to PDC is changing. More things are moving in and making the experience of PDC more amazing. One of those...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1