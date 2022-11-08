ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

See the New Sad Monkey Mercantile Near Palo Duro Canyon

If it's been a while since you've been down around Palo Duro Canyon, the landscape is changing. No, the actual canyon isn't changing. The area as you are driving up to PDC is changing. More things are moving in and making the experience of PDC more amazing. One of those...
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy