Tennessee Sex Offender Crosses State Lines to Meet Underage Girl in Jonesboro Hotel Room, Gets Big Surprise

Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole crossed the coast of eastern Florida this morning as a category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale. That means the storm had winds of at least 75 mph when it made landfall just south of Vero Beach. This makes the second landfalling hurricane to hit Florida this season....
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot
It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
An Open Letter to Writers of Louisiana Constitutional Amendments
You're trying to trick us again, aren't you? Even if you aren't it sure seems that way. Have you read those eight amendments we the people are supposed to vote on in Tuesday's election?. Of course, you have, you wrote them. That's why you wrote them the way you did....
Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime. No, it won't be a freeze but you'll...
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
Tropical System Develops in the Caribbean, Could Turn Toward the Gulf
As we get closer to the end of hurricane season, the tropics are still proving to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing two storms with a high likelihood of developing into full-blown tropical systems, and one of them is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Louisiana Steak Lovers Are Going Crazy for Cowboy Butter
Louisiana steak lovers might have to fight off generations of backlash over what makes a good steak a great steak. I must admit as a hardcore defender of the idiom, "a good steak needs nothing but salt and pepper" I was more than pleasantly surprised by my first foray into the blissful taste experience that is Cowboy Butter.
Outraged Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Suggests Supporters Call Louisiana GOP After Landry Endorsement
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has fired back hard after it was reported that the Louisiana Republican Party's vote to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry. In a campaign email to supporters, Nungesser expressed his outrage and shared the personal contact information of the members of the LAGOP...
Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why
Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.
