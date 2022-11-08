ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
All About Miss Louisiana USA 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - We spent the afternoon with Miss Louisiana USA 2022 KT Scannell. A Livingston Parish Louisiana native, KT is enjoying her reign. Watch as she discusses her journey to become Miss Louisiana USA as well as her inspirations and motivations in life. She also has a special message and missions to uplift Veterans of the US Armed Forces. KT is a shining star who brings joy to everyone she meets. To learn more about KT Scannell or to enter in an upcoming Miss Louisiana USA pageant, visit HERE to Join the Hive and send pollination letters to Veterans visit HERE.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Louisiana Treasury Receives $8 Million in Uncashed Tax Refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade

A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float. Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot

It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Louisiana Themed Ideas for your Elf on the Shelf

Is it more of a pain than you would like it to be?. I have talked to several moms over the last few years that have expressed their dislike for their family elf. This is not because they don’t like the idea of it but because it is just one more thing that they need to remember to do before they can go to sleep every night. Personally, I love our Elf but I have been known to wake up at midnight to frantically move him so I can completely understand the frustration that can come along with this family tradition.
