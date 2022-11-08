ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures

By Dani Meyering
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 3 days ago

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.

Important note – Please exercise caution! Roadways will have debris and other dangerous conditions. If a road appears to be flooded, turn around. Do not touch any downed power lines. Please be extra safe out there.
Please continue to monitor the latest weather information.

Tropical Storm Nicole Orlando Closures

Disney World Closures

All Disney theme parks and Disney Springs are working on a phased reopening during the afternoon of Thursday, November 10.
Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
  • Fantasia Gardens
  • Fairways Miniature Golf

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed Thursday, November 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed for seasonal refurbishment).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0d57_0j3OK2yN00

Typhoon Lagoon Secret Spot Mountain Trail – Brian Kirkwood @briantreks

Universal Orlando theme parks – Reopening

Universal Orlando theme parks and CityWalk are undergoing a phased reopening on the afternoon of Thursday. November 10. Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9 and 10.

SeaWorld Orlando parks – Closed

SeaWorld Orlando parks will close early on Wednesday, November 9 and remain closed on Thursday, November 10.

Orlando International Airport – Closed

Commercial operations will cease at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9 at Orlando International Airport , MCO.

Orlando Sanford Airport – Closed

The Orlando Sanford Airport will be closing Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:00PM. For more info on flights, contact your airline.

SunRail Services Suspended

SunRail service will be suspended on Wednesday, 11/9 as SunRail will begin working to prepare the corridor and render it safe prior to the impending storm.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens – Closed

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will close Wednesday, November 9 – Friday, November 11.

Florida State Park Closures

Multiple Florida State Parks will close on or around Wednesday, November 9, due to Tropical Storm Nicole, including nearby Wekiwa Springs State Park and De Leon Springs State Park. Get updates at floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates .

Leu Gardens – Closed

Leu Gardens will be closed, Thursday, November 10. Please check their website for updates.

Wekiva Island- no announcement

Wekiva Island closed during Hurricane Ian last month. Currently, no closure announcements for Nicole have been made. Please check their website for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6IQu_0j3OK2yN00

Image credit: Wekiva Island

Seminole County Closures

Many businesses near the St. Johns River and connected lakes just finished dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian. Flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole is expected. Please keep this in mind for businesses in DeBary, Sanford , and nearby, as well as local parks in the area.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex – Closed

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10 due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Please stay safe during Tropical Storm Nicole, Orlando. As announcements are made, we will provide updates as we can.

The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of

When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disney World Announces Phased Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to Central Florida and has already prompted tropical storm watches in both Orange and Osceola counties (where Disney World is located). Disney is preparing for the storm’s arrival by updating cancelation policies and closing certain areas of the parks and hotels. Now, Disney has announced a phased closure of the parks and some hotels along with more cancelations of events.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

Where to Stay Before Your Disney Cruise From Port Canaveral

When it comes to cruises, I like to arrive a day in advance and you should too. If you miss your boat it will sail away without you, and unlike air travel there isn’t another one departing later that you might rebook to. Even when I’m driving I like to get to within an hour of the port the night before, close enough that if I have car problems or there’s an issue with the weather I can still be on the ship at all-aboard time.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Reveals Staggering Financial Losses From Hurricane Ian

In late September, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving a path of destruction and death in its wake. More than 100 Floridians died and the damage throughout the state is expected to be in the billions of dollars. The state is still recovering from the damage caused by Ian and, at the same time, is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole to hit the state in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded from a Subtropical Storm and could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it hits the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Disney announces closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced a limited number of closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The resort said on its website that they plan to close Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf on Thursday. [TRENDING:...
BAY LAKE, FL
mouseplanet.com

Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors

When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
410
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy