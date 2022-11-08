Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, businesses and schools are updating their plans. Some places are closing and we encourage our readers to monitor the latest reports. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.

Important note – Please exercise caution! Roadways will have debris and other dangerous conditions. If a road appears to be flooded, turn around. Do not touch any downed power lines. Please be extra safe out there.

Please continue to monitor the latest weather information.

Tropical Storm Nicole Orlando Closures

All Disney theme parks and Disney Springs are working on a phased reopening during the afternoon of Thursday, November 10.

Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations are temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed Thursday, November 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed for seasonal refurbishment).

Universal Orlando theme parks – Reopening

Universal Orlando theme parks and CityWalk are undergoing a phased reopening on the afternoon of Thursday. November 10. Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9 and 10.

SeaWorld Orlando parks – Closed

SeaWorld Orlando parks will close early on Wednesday, November 9 and remain closed on Thursday, November 10.

Orlando International Airport – Closed

Commercial operations will cease at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9 at Orlando International Airport , MCO.

Orlando Sanford Airport – Closed

The Orlando Sanford Airport will be closing Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:00PM. For more info on flights, contact your airline.

SunRail Services Suspended

SunRail service will be suspended on Wednesday, 11/9 as SunRail will begin working to prepare the corridor and render it safe prior to the impending storm.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens – Closed

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will close Wednesday, November 9 – Friday, November 11.

Florida State Park Closures

Multiple Florida State Parks will close on or around Wednesday, November 9, due to Tropical Storm Nicole, including nearby Wekiwa Springs State Park and De Leon Springs State Park. Get updates at floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates .

Leu Gardens – Closed

Leu Gardens will be closed, Thursday, November 10. Please check their website for updates.

Wekiva Island- no announcement

Wekiva Island closed during Hurricane Ian last month. Currently, no closure announcements for Nicole have been made. Please check their website for updates.

Seminole County Closures

Many businesses near the St. Johns River and connected lakes just finished dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian. Flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole is expected. Please keep this in mind for businesses in DeBary, Sanford , and nearby, as well as local parks in the area.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex – Closed

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10 due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Please stay safe during Tropical Storm Nicole, Orlando. As announcements are made, we will provide updates as we can.

The post Tropical Storm Nicole – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .