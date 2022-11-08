ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Video shows suspected drunk driver slamming into parked car in New Jersey

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AqhT_0j3OJsJL00

A newly released video shows a suspected drunk driver slamming into a parked car early on Sunday in New Jersey with such force it moved several feet.

A 30-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed on Grove Avenue in Verona around 1 a.m. when she crashed her vehicle into a pickup truck parked on the street, according to police.

"I woke up because my dogs were barking," resident Christine Ried said. "I came down to see what they were barking at.

That's when she saw why they were barking on her security camera. A crash her neighbor heard in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"It was about one in the morning when we heard the big crash outside," neighbor Pat Bartolotta said. "It looked like the car didn't slow up."

A fact the video seems to confirm as the white SUV slams into Chris Riedl's black pick up truck parked on the street.

"It was weird i didn't see my truck," Riedl said. "She hit it so hard it went into my neighbor's yard."

Verona police arrested the driver around the corner who somehow left the scene uninjured.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Comments / 3

DERRICK JAMES
3d ago

that's what happens in those privileged communities, drunk drivers, no cops until someone gets killed.

Reply
6
 

