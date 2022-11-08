Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Create New Services as Easily as Playing with Blocks
What is the best way to create new services in the telecommunications business?. The process could be as easy as playing with building blocks. Just use existing elements to create a new offer. Save the schemes in catalogs to utilize them in building new components in the future. Comarch has created a short video and a white paper for the second episode of our campaign entitled "Creating Innovative Values in Telco". It is one of five episodes designed to support all telco-related companies seeking to develop offers, simplify processes and increase customer experience.
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. Keqiao District is...
salestechstar.com
ActiveState Enables Software Vendors to Comply with White House Orders for Securing the Software Supply Chain
ActiveState Delivers the First Open Source Software Development Platform to Include Attestations in its Supply Chain Security Lineup. Today, ActiveState announced the availability of open source software attestations, making it the first open source software platform to deliver this essential component of software supply chain security. The ability to obtain self-attestation for all third-party software, as well as producing a software bill of materials (SBOM), is part of sweeping guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that has been adopted by the White House. According to a recent White House order, all critical software that touches government data or systems in any way must be compliant with these new security standards no later than June 12, 2023. All software must adhere to these strict standards no later than September 14, 2023.
takeitcool.com
Chromium Oxide Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Chromium Oxide Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Chromium Oxide. Report Features Details. Product Name Chromium Oxide. Process Included Chromium Oxide Production From Reduction Process. Segments Covered.
energynow.ca
CASE STUDY: BROWNFIELD SHUTDOWN/TURNAROUND – Remote collaboration enabled by Digital Twin technology delivers 10x-40x ROI
Aggregate scans into one common viewing environment to help validate which scans can be relied upon for engineering. Export point clouds from VEERUM into engineering software to identify design issues. Errors were fixed before fabrication and field execution. Information management integration. Integrate with Sharepoint EWPs to support in bid communication...
getnews.info
Meta Insight Technology Limited Releases PicSo, a New AI-Powered Digital Art App
The app allows users to generate unique art using their own words, offering endless possibilities limited only by the user’s imagination. November 9, 2022 – Meta Insight Technology Limited – the developers behind some of the most beloved and utilized apps in the digital art space – is proud to announce the release of PicSo, a new app that allows users to create striking digital art in seconds, using text inputs.
cxmtoday.com
Observe.AI, Zoom Partner To Fuel Contact Center Users With Conversation Intelligence
Observe.AI integrates with Zoom Contact Center to accelerate contact center agent performance and productivity. Observe.AI, the robust conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance, announced that it has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to usher in the next era of AI-powered growth for omnichannel contact centers. In a new integration, Zoom Contact Center customers can now leverage Observe.AI’s conversation intelligence capabilities to extract rich insights that boost agent performance to improve CX, revenue, and retention.
coinnewsspan.com
Edge Computing draws data storage closer to source
Edge Computing is a newly-introduced computing model that is responsible for effectively bringing computation and data storage closer to the source of the data. Now, as part of its future ambitions, deltaDAO will position itself to take advantage of edge computing to the greatest extent possible. This will be accomplished...
beckersdental.com
Data: The key to unlock DSO growth
Like all other healthcare entities, dental organizations are under increasing pressure to grow and perform financially. To achieve heightened goals, using available data for business analytics is more important than ever. At Becker's The Future of Dentistry Roundtable, in a session sponsored by tab32, Kiltesh Patel, tab32's CEO, discussed the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
AI-based forecasting and document automation saves time and money in solar deployment
That soft costs account for more than 60% of a solar PV installation’s tab is no secret. That a new class of software harnessing artificial intelligence, automated document generation, and other tools are already cutting soft costs and boosting productivity remains, at least for now, a well-kept one. These...
agritechtomorrow.com
Regen Ag Lab Licenses BeCrop® Technology for deeper biological soil analysis
Biome Makers and Regen Ag Lab announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will expand biological soil health analyses in North America. The agreement brings together Regen Ag Lab, a laboratory focused on regenerative agriculture, and Biome Makers, a global agtech leader providing soil intelligence with BeCrop® technology, the world's largest database of taxonomic references of microorganisms.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Denmark (2022)
The world of now and tomorrow depends on artificial intelligence. Corporate leaders have firsthand knowledge of AI’s influence and potential in the startup arena. Because of this, businesses all over the world are attempting to use AI to find solutions to a variety of challenges. In this article, let’s look at some of Denmark’s most promising artificial intelligence startups.
North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com
Medical Wearable Devices Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026
The most recent research study on the Medical Wearable Devices market assists players in laying the groundwork for increased earnings in the following years, backed up by an analytical review of this business sphere's historical and present performance data. Furthermore, the estimates in the report are evaluated using time-tested research procedures.
Control Engineering
Robotic process automation market projected to reach $70 billion by 2032
The demand is increasing for robotic process automation in healthcare, as robotic process automation can mimic human interaction. The demand, according to Future Market Insights, will lead to substantial growth over the next decade, projecting to reach almost $70 billion by 2032. According to a Future Market Insights study, ESOMAR-certified...
TechCrunch
Nanoracks CEO Amela Wilson joins TC Sessions: Space to talk about the future of space stations
Nanoracks is a longtime participant in the existing International Space Station (ISS), having taken part in a number of research experiments on the station over the years, as well as creating the Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, which is used to deploy small satellites and other tiny spacecraft from the ISS. Now Nanoracks is working on StarLab, which aims to be the first free-flying commercial space station.
Impinj Introduces Two New RAIN RFID Tag Chips to Advance IoT Connectivity for Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Food
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced the Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips to connect everyday items – including automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, food, and more – that require extended product identifiers, large user memory, or both. These new tag chips are designed to help enterprises manage product shelf life, reduce waste, and comply with regulations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005155/en/ Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Video: Military-approved portable oil analysis lab now available
A portable oil analysis laboratory developed by AMETEK Spectro Scientific that has delivered proven operational benefits for the U.S. military is now available for use in commercial applications. Rugged, compact and lightweight, the FieldLab series offers a comprehensive and detailed oil and particulate analysis that enables quick and effective maintenance...
Comments / 0