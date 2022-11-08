ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingworld.co

Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation

Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
VERMONT STATE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite

Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
wrestlinginc.com

The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match

To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
itrwrestling.com

Former WCW Star Calls Out “Unprofessional High School Attitude” Within AEW

As a man who spent a number of years wrestling in WCW and working with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Konnan has seen his fair share of backstage turmoil. So what does the former United States Champion think when he looks across at the chaos which seems to have followed AEW for much of 2022?
itrwrestling.com

Attitude Era Star Claims Their Push Was Cut Short Due To Bret Hart Relationship

At the time of the Attitude Era, the roster of what was then the World Wrestling Federation was arguably at its peak. From top-tier legends such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and Mankind to mid-card stalwarts in Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and Chyna, the sports entertainment giant truly was in the midst of a boom period.
itrwrestling.com

“I Burned My Own Bridges” – ECW Original Reflects On Lack Of Success In WWE

In ECW, a number of key performers immediately spring to mind when discussing the defunct promotion’s most successful alumni. Among them is Raven. The real-life Scott Levy was a six-time champion in the Paul Heyman-helmed ‘Land of the Extreme’, holding the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Tag Team Championships four times.
itrwrestling.com

“I Hope Shayna Baszler Knows What A Receipt Is” – WWE Hall Of Famer On Natalya’s Broken Nose

On November 4th, Shayna Baszler and Natalya went one on one in singles action. After defeating Natalya with the Kirifuda clutch, Baszler returned to the ring and continued her attack at the behest of her ally Ronda Rousey, who was at ringside for the bout. During the post-match attack, Baszler hit the Queen of Harts with a knee to the face, leaving her bloody as her nose appeared to be broken.
itrwrestling.com

Veteran Opens Up About JBL Threatening To Beat Up Fellow WWE Stars

In recent days allegations of bullying involving JBL have once again come to the surface. During his full-time career with WWE the star was known as a physical and intimidating presence inside the ring, and there were claims that this extended backstage as well, particularly with younger performers. JBL recently...
ringsidenews.com

Road Dogg Says Backstage Fights ‘Used To Happen All The Time’

Backstage fights have received a huge spotlight in 2022 because of the events in AEW. Sammy Guevara was in a couple of spats backstage and the Brawl Out situation is infamous at this point. Road Dogg has recently talked about backstage fights in the wrestling industry, and he claims that they “used to happen all the time.”
itrwrestling.com

“You Want To Go Home, Go Home” – Jim Ross On Backstage Atmosphere Following The Montreal Screwjob

Three simple words create what is arguably the most controversial moment in wrestling history – the Montreal Screwjob. Occurring at the 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the conclusion to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ WWF Championship headliner saw ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ apply Hart’s own Sharpshooter on ‘The Hitman’. Moments after it was cinched in, referee Earl Hebner called for the bell, signifying the title change and thus beginning a years-long tension between Bret Hart and WWE management.

