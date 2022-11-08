Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Gave Hilarious Response To Party Game Question About The Shield & Kurt Angle
At WrestleMania 35 Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship for the first time. Rollins had earned his shot at The Beast after winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Match. Although few gave Rollins much of a chance against one of the most dominant champions of the modern...
ringsidenews.com
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair calls out JBL for being a bully, knocks WWE for inducting him into Hall Of Fame
WWE recently brought back Hall Of Famer JBL to serve as the manager of Baron Corbin. In recent weeks, JBL has been doing heel promos praising Corbin as a wrestling god, a nickname he had when he was still wrestling. After JBL’s promo segment on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw,...
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
itrwrestling.com
Former WCW Star Calls Out “Unprofessional High School Attitude” Within AEW
As a man who spent a number of years wrestling in WCW and working with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Konnan has seen his fair share of backstage turmoil. So what does the former United States Champion think when he looks across at the chaos which seems to have followed AEW for much of 2022?
itrwrestling.com
Attitude Era Star Claims Their Push Was Cut Short Due To Bret Hart Relationship
At the time of the Attitude Era, the roster of what was then the World Wrestling Federation was arguably at its peak. From top-tier legends such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and Mankind to mid-card stalwarts in Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and Chyna, the sports entertainment giant truly was in the midst of a boom period.
itrwrestling.com
“I Burned My Own Bridges” – ECW Original Reflects On Lack Of Success In WWE
In ECW, a number of key performers immediately spring to mind when discussing the defunct promotion’s most successful alumni. Among them is Raven. The real-life Scott Levy was a six-time champion in the Paul Heyman-helmed ‘Land of the Extreme’, holding the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Tag Team Championships four times.
itrwrestling.com
“I Hope Shayna Baszler Knows What A Receipt Is” – WWE Hall Of Famer On Natalya’s Broken Nose
On November 4th, Shayna Baszler and Natalya went one on one in singles action. After defeating Natalya with the Kirifuda clutch, Baszler returned to the ring and continued her attack at the behest of her ally Ronda Rousey, who was at ringside for the bout. During the post-match attack, Baszler hit the Queen of Harts with a knee to the face, leaving her bloody as her nose appeared to be broken.
itrwrestling.com
Veteran Opens Up About JBL Threatening To Beat Up Fellow WWE Stars
In recent days allegations of bullying involving JBL have once again come to the surface. During his full-time career with WWE the star was known as a physical and intimidating presence inside the ring, and there were claims that this extended backstage as well, particularly with younger performers. JBL recently...
ringsidenews.com
Road Dogg Says Backstage Fights ‘Used To Happen All The Time’
Backstage fights have received a huge spotlight in 2022 because of the events in AEW. Sammy Guevara was in a couple of spats backstage and the Brawl Out situation is infamous at this point. Road Dogg has recently talked about backstage fights in the wrestling industry, and he claims that they “used to happen all the time.”
itrwrestling.com
“You Want To Go Home, Go Home” – Jim Ross On Backstage Atmosphere Following The Montreal Screwjob
Three simple words create what is arguably the most controversial moment in wrestling history – the Montreal Screwjob. Occurring at the 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the conclusion to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ WWF Championship headliner saw ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ apply Hart’s own Sharpshooter on ‘The Hitman’. Moments after it was cinched in, referee Earl Hebner called for the bell, signifying the title change and thus beginning a years-long tension between Bret Hart and WWE management.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Jason Jordan – Seth Rollins from RAW, WWE Producers for Last Night’s Show, More
– WWE Producer Shane Helms had the week off and was not at last night’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. Word is that Helms has been away from home heavily as of late while he and Drew Gulak helped Logan Paul prepare for WWE Crown Jewel. – Last night’s...
