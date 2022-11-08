Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
