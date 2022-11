CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jenna Annecchiarico scored 25 points, and Jada Logan and Alexis Andrews combined for 26 in their College of Charleston debuts to lead the Cougars to an 89-30 victory over Meredith at TD Arena. Logan, a transfer from USC Upstate, scored 15 points while Andrews, a freshman,...

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO