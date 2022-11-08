Read full article on original website
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
U.S. securities regulator says crypto events underscore industry risks
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The cryptocurrency industry events of the last few days highlight the risks in the industry of co-mingling of intermediary functions, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday. "In our tie-tested public policy, we separate out these functions," SEC Chair Gary...
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
Credit Suisse set to raise $5 bln from two new debt issues
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was set to raise a total of $5 billion from two debt sales on Wednesday but was forced to pay up to attract investors after a string of scandals and a broader rise in market borrowing costs. The debt sales comprised a...
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand...
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite is investors' cue to go bargain hunting.
China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...
Crypto winter storms could further chill relationships in deadlocked Washington
Beleaguered FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried looks to have lost his billionaire status and his Capitol Hill pull in...
UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1% to its strongest close since Sept. 13....
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
