Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV
A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Reveals Why ROH's Final Battle PPV Will Air In The Afternoon
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had a conversation with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as why ROH's Final Battle PPV Event will be airing in the afternoon rather than the evening, which is usually the time a PPV Event airs. Tony Khan said:. “The college football...
rajah.com
Bandido Is Officially "#AllElite," Tony Khan Comments On Former ROH Champion Joining AEW
Bandido is the latest to become "#AllElite." AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter after the masked fan-favorite's victory over RUSH on AEW Rampage to advance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament to confirm the news. "Congratulations, Bandido," Khan wrote. "What a huge win moments ago on...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Michael Cole On The Pat McAfee Show (Video)
-- A special Survivor Series edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. From shocking attacks to stunning upsets, look back at the closing moments of the last 10 Survivor Series, from 2012-2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless. Survivor Series: WarGames...
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
rajah.com
Charlotte Flair Pulls Out Of Scheduled Appearance At The Big Event NY, Tells Fans To Go Anyways To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won't be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. "The Queen" took to social media on Friday to announce that she will...
rajah.com
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
rajah.com
Tony Khan Announces AEW Debut Of Japanese Legend For Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Edition Of Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan took to social media to make a big announcement regarding the show. The AEW and ROH President confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Jun...
rajah.com
WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown
This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, UUDD Battle of the Brands, Kairi Sane Comments On Raw Segment
-- A supersized episode of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins:. Watch Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ best moments, featuring returns, championship wins and more career highlights....
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com
Two New Matches Made Official For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event
IMPACT Wrestling announced during last Thursday night's episode of their flagship show that the match between Bully Ray and Moose at the company's upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Event will now be a Tables Match. This comes after Moose put Bully Ray through a table with a Spear following Bully Ray's victory over Zicky Dice on last Thursday's episode.
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
rajah.com
Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
rajah.com
Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot
-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
rajah.com
Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The TV Tapings took place immediately following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - "Jungle...
Comments / 0