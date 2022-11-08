ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)

-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com

Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV

A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)

-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Michael Cole On The Pat McAfee Show (Video)

-- A special Survivor Series edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. From shocking attacks to stunning upsets, look back at the closing moments of the last 10 Survivor Series, from 2012-2021, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more, presented by Cricket Wireless. Survivor Series: WarGames...
BOSTON, MA
rajah.com

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

WWE Reveals Big Opening Match For Tonight's SmackDown

This week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with The...
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, UUDD Battle of the Brands, Kairi Sane Comments On Raw Segment

-- A supersized episode of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins:. Watch Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ best moments, featuring returns, championship wins and more career highlights....
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in signing top Indie Star KC Navarro to a contract and Navarro is even scheduled for a WWE tryout this coming December, which will be just a private one-on-one session. Navarro made his wrestling debut back in 2015 and is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion as well as the NEW LIVE! Champion.
rajah.com

Two New Matches Made Official For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event

IMPACT Wrestling announced during last Thursday night's episode of their flagship show that the match between Bully Ray and Moose at the company's upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Event will now be a Tables Match. This comes after Moose put Bully Ray through a table with a Spear following Bully Ray's victory over Zicky Dice on last Thursday's episode.
LOUISVILLE, KY
rajah.com

Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
rajah.com

Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special

WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rajah.com

Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot

-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
rajah.com

Updated Lineup, Match Listing For Tonight's AEW Rampage

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight's episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rajah.com

Spoilers For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The TV Tapings took place immediately following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - "Jungle...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy