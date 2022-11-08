Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his knee is feeling and his in-ring future. Dustin Rhodes also discussed never having an ACL surgery before and how he is getting older, but he still has about less than a year left in his AEW contract, so he will try to do the best he can to entertain the AEW fans.

2 DAYS AGO