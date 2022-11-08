Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Boston, MA: The Road To Full Gear 2022 Continues
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, which premieres on TBS this evening at 10/9c. As the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 on November 19 continues, the AEW World Champion...
Tony Khan Promises "Exciting, Newsworthy" Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight From Boston, MA.
Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be an "exciting newsworthy" one. That is a promise made by the AEW and ROH President ahead of the show, which premieres at 10/9c tonight on TBS, live from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Tony Khan surfaced on social media with the...
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight Featuring "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez...
AEW Dynamite Results (11/9/2022): Agganis Arena, Boston, MA.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues. On tap for tonight's show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF ahead...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Riho and Willow Nightingale taking on Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
MJF With Message For Fans Watching AEW Dynamite: "Listen Closely Tonight ..."
When Maxwell Jacob Friedman speaks, people listen. The number one contender to the AEW World Championship wants those same people to "listen closely" when he speaks tonight on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, MJF surfaced on social media with a message for fans...
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV
A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, UUDD Battle of the Brands, Kairi Sane Comments On Raw Segment
-- A supersized episode of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins:. Watch Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ best moments, featuring returns, championship wins and more career highlights....
Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Tony Khan Addresses Mike Tyson's AEW Rampage Commentary, Explains How Shibata vs. Orange Cassidy Was Set Up
Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson's recent appearance on special guest commentary on AEW Rampage last Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as how the Katsuyori Shibata vs. Orange Cassidy match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship was set up.
A New Episode Of "Table For 3" Has Been Announced By The WWE To Premiere Tomorrow
WWE recently announced that a new episode of "WWE Table For 3" will be premiering tomorrow on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and tomorrow's show will feature WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T and WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Tomorrow's "WWE Table For...
Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"
During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Ricochet, Classic Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Moment (Video)
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are celebrating a decade in WWE this month, and blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose):
Gunther Comments On Comparisons Between His NXT U.K. Title Reign & Roman Reigns' Run As WWE Universal Champion
Gunther had an 870-day reign as the NXT U.K. Champion. Roman Reigns is 800-days deep into his own run as the WWE Universal Champion. Gunther doesn't think so. The wrestling veteran recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview where he explained why the two title runs, while both impressive, are not comparable.
Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot
-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
Dustin Rhodes Provides An Update On His In-Ring Future
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his knee is feeling and his in-ring future. Dustin Rhodes also discussed never having an ACL surgery before and how he is getting older, but he still has about less than a year left in his AEW contract, so he will try to do the best he can to entertain the AEW fans.
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"
Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
Natalya Opens Up On Her Status As WWE Locker Room Leader, Talks Competing In Multiple Eras (Video)
Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone for an in-depth, tell-all interview covering her legendary career as a veteran WWE Superstar and a locker room mentor to all in the women's division. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend discussed her thoughts on competing in multiple eras on the biggest stage...
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.
