AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight Featuring "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard (Video)

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez...
BOSTON, MA
AEW Dynamite Results (11/9/2022): Agganis Arena, Boston, MA.

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues. On tap for tonight's show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF ahead...
BOSTON, MA
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Riho and Willow Nightingale taking on Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
BOSTON, MA
MJF With Message For Fans Watching AEW Dynamite: "Listen Closely Tonight ..."

When Maxwell Jacob Friedman speaks, people listen. The number one contender to the AEW World Championship wants those same people to "listen closely" when he speaks tonight on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, MJF surfaced on social media with a message for fans...
BOSTON, MA
Spoiler On A Gimmick Match To Be Added At AEW's Full Gear PPV

A segment is set to take place during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage between Luchasaurus, Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, where Jungle Boy will challenge Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Matchup at the promotion's upcoming Full Gear Event. The Steel Cage Match would then be made official shortly after the segment.
NEWARK, NJ
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, UUDD Battle of the Brands, Kairi Sane Comments On Raw Segment

-- A supersized episode of WWE Top 10 has been posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins:. Watch Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ best moments, featuring returns, championship wins and more career highlights....
Renee Paquette Says MJF Did Solid Job With His Jon Moxley Impression On AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about her belief that MJF did a solid impression of her husband Jon Moxley during their interview segment on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Tony Khan Addresses Mike Tyson's AEW Rampage Commentary, Explains How Shibata vs. Orange Cassidy Was Set Up

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson's recent appearance on special guest commentary on AEW Rampage last Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as how the Katsuyori Shibata vs. Orange Cassidy match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship was set up.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution To The Rhea Problem"

During her recent chat with the Ringsiders podcast, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE return of Mia Yim. Check out Ripley's comments below. On Mia Yim's return to WWE:. “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to...
Six-Way Women's Match Announced For WWE Smackdown; Winner Gets Title Shot

-- WWE has announced a Six-Way Women's Match for tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown with the winner getting a shot at the Smackdown women's championship, currently held by Ronda Rousey. The competitors in the match will be Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.
Dustin Rhodes Provides An Update On His In-Ring Future

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his knee is feeling and his in-ring future. Dustin Rhodes also discussed never having an ACL surgery before and how he is getting older, but he still has about less than a year left in his AEW contract, so he will try to do the best he can to entertain the AEW fans.
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar's First Singles Loss In WWE Was "Pointless"

Brock Lesnar's first loss in a singles match in WWE was pointless. "Good Ole' J.R." spoke about "The Beast Incarnate" losing his first singles match to Big Show at WWE Survivor Series 2002 during the latest episode of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R." Featured below are some of the highlights...
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut

Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.

