TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound

Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
The Independent

Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
