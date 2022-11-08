Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Office of Alumni Relations hires new events coordinator
Lauryn Essary recently joined the Office of Alumni Relations as an alumni events coordinator. Essary joins the Boise State Division of University Advancement after serving as a public relations specialist for the West Valley Humane Society. She is a 2021 graduate of Boise State, holding a bachelor’s in communications, with a minor in criminal justice. During her time as a student, she served as an orientation leader and coordinator. Essary is responsible for planning and executing events in support of the Office of Alumni Relations and the Boise State Alumni Association.
Curl, Meierotto and Som Castellano cited in the Idaho Statesman
Boise State researchers were recently cited in an Idaho Statesman article discussing how low wages and economic challenges are a struggle for farmworkers in Idaho. The Nov. 6 article “‘They should value our experience and sacrifice’: Idaho farmworkers struggle with wages” cited a paper which focused on challenges to the well-being of Latinx farmworkers in southwestern Idaho.
West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day
When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more
Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Portion of Cesar Chavez Lane closed Saturday, Nov. 19
From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19., construction crews will be using a crane to load equipment and supplies onto the roof of Albertsons Library. W. Cesar Chavez Ln. near Friendship Bridge will be closed for the duration of the operation. Vehicular traffic will be rerouted to avoid the area. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be permitted to pass on the Greenbelt during the work, but flaggers will be in place for safety when equipment is active in the area.
Where to Get the Best Breakfasts in Boise
Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
