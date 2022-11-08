From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19., construction crews will be using a crane to load equipment and supplies onto the roof of Albertsons Library. W. Cesar Chavez Ln. near Friendship Bridge will be closed for the duration of the operation. Vehicular traffic will be rerouted to avoid the area. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be permitted to pass on the Greenbelt during the work, but flaggers will be in place for safety when equipment is active in the area.

