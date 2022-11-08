ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs

Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?

The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023

If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter

Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours

Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Winter Memes are Great, But This One is the Best

If you're a fan of memes, you need to see this hilarious Montana winter-driving meme. It seems like almost everything gets turned into a meme these days. Onlyinyourstate.com put together a list of Montana's best memes, and we're surprised to see that the following meme was excluded, mostly because it clearly tops them all.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises

If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange

It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans Will Miss This Special Event Due to Snowy Weather

A very rare astronomical event is happening this week, but due to winter weather, most Montanans won't be able to witness it. The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8. The earth, sun, and moon will align for what is known as a "Blood Moon." The eclipse is expected to last nearly five hours.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?

We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love

Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy