ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Things to do in the fall

By ALLISON LUND For The Exponent
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago

Pumpkin patches, hayrides and apple cider donuts are ready to make their appearance for the year as fall draws near.

While various clubs and organizations across campus may hold their own fall festivities, there are a variety of fall events and activities in the areas surrounding Purdue.

One destination that strives to provide activities for visitors of all ages is Exploration Acres.

Located just southeast of Lafayette, this fall hot-spot features northwest Indiana’s largest corn maze. There are 10 miles of paths and 28 checkpoints that offer discounts and free items from local merchants, such as Silver Dipper and University Bookstore.

Tim Fitzgerald, owner of Exploration Acres, works to create activities that appeal to Purdue students.

“They’re very important to the community,” said Fitzgerald about the students.

In addition to the vast corn maze, Exploration Acres provides about 20 other activities. Some of the more popular attractions are a pumpkin patch, a laser tag area and a country store. It also showcases a variety of food vendors.

Fitzgerald said there is a student discount on admission tickets when Purdue students show their student ID. Discounted admission for students is $11, and general admission is $14.

Wea Creek Orchard is another destination to check off the bucket list this fall.

Owner Perry Kirkham has a focus on providing a peaceful getaway during the fall season.

“It’s a very beautiful place and a very peaceful place,” Kirkham said. “We wanted to make it so that kids could come out. (You could) bring your boyfriend or your girlfriend out and just walk around and just enjoy nature for a while.”

The orchard features pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. Kirkham adds that through a co-market program with several area orchards, they can provide over 300 varieties of apples.

“We can get about anything that anybody ever wants,” Kirkham said.

Looking ahead, Wea Creek Orchard will be holding a fall festival on Oct. 30. The festival will feature a variety of family friendly activities as well as 30 vendors selling local crafts and food. The cost is $5 per car.

“It’s overall just a very good time to get out and get away,” Kirkham said.

That opportunity to get outside and enjoy fall activities is reflected by one student.

“Some of my favorite fall activities include carving, smashing (and) painting pumpkins with my residents, going on walks in the Horticulture Park, and hammocking outside,” said Shivangi Agarwal, a senior in the College of Engineering and resident assistant.

While students can enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of fall around campus, these destinations work to provide yet another option for students who wish to get the full fall experience.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

New LGBTQ+ Center scheduled to open next semester

Purdue’s new LGBTQ+ Center will open its doors in Hicks Undergraduate Library next semester. Following its 10th anniversary on campus, the center will move from its old location in Schleman Hall and hold a grand opening in “probably the third week of January,” director Lowell Kane told Purdue Student Government Wednesday night.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Wrestling hosts home opener

Purdue wrestling will host Rider University in its first home meet of the season Sunday. Heading into the meet, head coach Tony Ersland is hoping to see the younger athletes show more urgency in their matches. “I do want to see the younger guys wrestle with more of a sense...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers lead Austin Peay without any 3-pointers

Purdue and Austin Peay combined hit just one of their 24 shots from behind the arc, with no Boilermakers hitting a 3-pointer the entire first half. Despite the lack of outside shooting, Purdue (1-0) leads Austin Peay (0-1) 31-16 at halftime in Mackey Arena on Friday night. After a quiet...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

'Uphill Battle'

There will be no rest for the weary this week as Purdue gets set to face off No. 20 Illinois on the road Saturday. The Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) boast a defense every bit as imposing as the Iowa unit that flatlined the Boilers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Saturday in a 24-3 defeat. In fact, it’s measurably better. Illinois is No. 1 in the country in total yards and points allowed per game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/10/22 No. 6 Ohio State 3, No. 15 Purdue 1

The No. 15 Purdue Volleyball (18-7,9-6) team fell to No. 6 Ohio State (18-5,14-1) Thursday 3-1. Purdue couldn't find an answer to the Ohio State barrage throughout the night as the Buckeyes posted an overall hitting percentage of 0.421, with the final two sets having hitting percentages above 0.500, at 0.529 and 0.593. Meanwhile Purdue struggled to see the same offensive success, hitting 0.123 throughout the game and recording 25 hitting errors.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Edey leads Purdue to 63-44 win in career night

After a quiet scoring night in his first game, Zach Edey set a new career high with 30 points, missing just one shot. No other player scored more than 5 points for Purdue. The junior center had a double-double in Purdue’s (2-0) 63-42 defeat of Austin Peay (0-2) in Mackey Arena on Friday night.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/11/22 Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44

In his second game of the season, junior center Zach Edey recorded his second double-double while also scoring a career-high 30 points in the Boilers' 63-44 victory over Austin Peay (0-2) Friday night in Mackey Arena. Despite his standout performance throughout the game, no other Boiler scored more than 5 points. The Boilers (2-0) struggled to make 3-point baskets all night, with the first coming by senior guard David Jenkins Jr. with 7:44 remaining in the contest. They finished the night 2 of 19 from long range.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Another Layden in a Purdue uniform

Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

ESPN ranks Katie Gearlds' 5-member recruiting class No. 21

Head coach Katie Gearlds has picked up a top 25-recruiting class in just her second year coaching the Purdue Women’s Basketball team. "Going back to when I first came in as the associate head coach, my focus instantly became the 2023 class," Gearlds said in a press release. "Our staff all dug in to put the best group together for Purdue. We wanted to have a big class. We wanted to hit a home run with talent, obviously, but we wanted to add culture pieces. I think we did that.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue volleyball: experienced players to lead weekend effort

Purdue volleyball returns to West Lafayette after a two-game sweep in Michigan, ready to take on two experienced and competitive Big Ten teams. The No. 15 Boilers (18-6, 9-5 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 6 Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 Big Ten) Thursday night, followed by a matchup against the No. 16 Nittany Lions (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) Saturday night in Holloway Gymnasium.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue picks up No. 1 volleyball recruit

Chloe Chicoine, the highest-ranked recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday. Head coach Dave Shondell didn’t have to go far to find the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. Chicoine plays for McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and averaged a .436 attacking percentage in her high school career.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Voters struggle with early poll closure times

Indiana voting locations closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and many voters like Bailey Horton rushed from their jobs to vote at Lafayette City Hall. Horton, 18, who joined the line at 5 p.m., said it was her first time voting in any election. She got there as early as she could.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Transfers add experience and production to team

Purdue women’s basketball opens the season Thursday night against Marshall. Marshall went 15-13 last season and lost in the first round of the Conference USA tournament to Rice. The Thundering Herd has brought in 10 new players: six transfers and four freshmen for the new season. Head coach Katie...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy