Things to do in the fall

Pumpkin patches, hayrides and apple cider donuts are ready to make their appearance for the year as fall draws near.

While various clubs and organizations across campus may hold their own fall festivities, there are a variety of fall events and activities in the areas surrounding Purdue.

One destination that strives to provide activities for visitors of all ages is Exploration Acres.

Located just southeast of Lafayette, this fall hot-spot features northwest Indiana’s largest corn maze. There are 10 miles of paths and 28 checkpoints that offer discounts and free items from local merchants, such as Silver Dipper and University Bookstore.

Tim Fitzgerald, owner of Exploration Acres, works to create activities that appeal to Purdue students.

“They’re very important to the community,” said Fitzgerald about the students.

In addition to the vast corn maze, Exploration Acres provides about 20 other activities. Some of the more popular attractions are a pumpkin patch, a laser tag area and a country store. It also showcases a variety of food vendors.

Fitzgerald said there is a student discount on admission tickets when Purdue students show their student ID. Discounted admission for students is $11, and general admission is $14.

Wea Creek Orchard is another destination to check off the bucket list this fall.

Owner Perry Kirkham has a focus on providing a peaceful getaway during the fall season.

“It’s a very beautiful place and a very peaceful place,” Kirkham said. “We wanted to make it so that kids could come out. (You could) bring your boyfriend or your girlfriend out and just walk around and just enjoy nature for a while.”

The orchard features pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. Kirkham adds that through a co-market program with several area orchards, they can provide over 300 varieties of apples.

“We can get about anything that anybody ever wants,” Kirkham said.

Looking ahead, Wea Creek Orchard will be holding a fall festival on Oct. 30. The festival will feature a variety of family friendly activities as well as 30 vendors selling local crafts and food. The cost is $5 per car.

“It’s overall just a very good time to get out and get away,” Kirkham said.

That opportunity to get outside and enjoy fall activities is reflected by one student.

“Some of my favorite fall activities include carving, smashing (and) painting pumpkins with my residents, going on walks in the Horticulture Park, and hammocking outside,” said Shivangi Agarwal, a senior in the College of Engineering and resident assistant.

While students can enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of fall around campus, these destinations work to provide yet another option for students who wish to get the full fall experience.