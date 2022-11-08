Read full article on original website
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Holding Out Turning On Your Heat? Millions of New Yorkers Are Doing the Same
Have you turned on your heat yet? The weather has been beautiful the last few days, but at the end of October, we had a couple of really cold days when we woke in the morning to frost on the ground. Did you cave?. Instead of turning up the heat...
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?
There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
New York Passes 75K COVID Deaths, So. Tier Deaths Grow
New York State has now passed 75,000 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. According to the daily update, the state reported Tuesday, November 1 another 73 deaths bringing the death toll to 75,044. It’s been an unusually deadly few days for the Southern Tier...
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident
TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
