The Bloomsburg University Equality Alliance and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center hosted their 10th annual drag show on November 5th, 2022 at 7pm in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Every year in the fall, during the Mid-Atlantic Conference, this takes place. Trixy Valentine served as the host of the show, which featured performances by Sarabesque, FeeBee Foxx, Xander Morgan Valentine, Nichole Steven Valentine, and two Bloomsburg University students. About 200 individuals who attended the drag show on Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO