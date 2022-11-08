Read full article on original website
Rupert Will Once Again Transform Into One Of A Kind Christmas City USA
Rupert, Idaho becomes one of the most festive places in the world starting November 25th. Rupert turns into "Christmas City, USA" and it is full of a ton of fun events and family activities. Christmas City, USA Is Rupert. Starting on November 25th, you can start ice skating on the...
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
What Does The Twin Falls Silo House Look Like Inside
A few months ago I wrote about a new house being built in Twin Falls that was being referred to as ‘The Silo House’. When you see pictures you immediately understand the name. But at that time we didn’t have any pictures of the interior since it was still under construction, but now we do and they are beautiful.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
Famous Author Has Decided To Work With Twin Falls Publisher
A new bookstore recently opened in Downtown Twin Falls called DAP. It is from Di Angelo Publishing, a local publishing company that has been around for 14 years. Now, the owner of DAP has announced a major project with famous author R. L. Stine. Sequoia Schmidt, the owner, and creator...
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Get Out The Dutch Oven And See If Your Food Is Best In Gooding Cook Off
The first annual Gooding County Dutch Oven Cookoff is about to get underway. Get your Dutch Ovens out and find those hidden family recipes to cook up some great food to help local families in need. Gooding County Dutch Oven Cookoff. It will be Saturday, December 3rd at the crossroads...
Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
Yellowstone Season 5 Wait For Twin Falls Fans Ends Sunday
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
Why to Mow Your Lawn One Last Time this Year in the Magic Valley
When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
Twin Falls Shelter Again Asks Please Don’t Tie Up And Leave Animals
Once again the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is requesting that people do not tie up and leave animals outside of the shelter. This can be dangerous for many reasons and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter explained proper ways to get help with animals. Twin Falls Animal Shelter See Animals Tie...
Idaho Wedding Scene Experience
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
Why do Some Idahoans Think Lines in the Sky Might be Dangerous?
The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
What Would You Do? How to Date in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
