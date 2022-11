Getting around campus just got a whole lot easier for students with permanent disabilities. CSU Parking and Transportation Services has restored the courtesy shuttle service for those students as part of a one-year pilot program funded by the Associated Students of CSU, the Student Disability Center and the Office of the Vice President for University Operations. The shuttle will run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

