Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating two shooting incidents over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend; recaps are below. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Investigations are ongoing, therefore information is limited. CASE NUMBER 22-16907. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers were dispatched...
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD is investigating fatal shooting today
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) units are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street investigating a homicide. At about 1:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a black male of unknown age.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving Car
Detra McGuire and Roshanda(WebSleuths) It is widely believed and heavily suspected that Detra McGuire is no longer alive. Sadly, her story involves that of a missing mother and her murdered child dating all the way back to the year 1988.
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing police vehicle, firearm
Authorities are searching for 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes, a man accused of stealing a Union County Sheriff deputy's vehicle and firearm.
mycbs4.com
GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting
The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
WCJB
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
WCJB
One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
WCJB
Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police release new details about their investigation into a pair of shootings over the weekend. Friday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to Sweetwater Square Apartments on NE 15th St. Police say multiple shots were fired in the area. They also say the shots may...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GFR extinguishes apartment fire
Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) firefighters extinguished a blaze and rescued a dog at the Boardwalk Apartments on Wednesday evening. According to a GFR release, units were dispatched at 8:09 p.m. to an apartment fire at 2701 SW 13th St. where they discovered a complex with heavy fire conditions. Multiple units...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
Comments / 0