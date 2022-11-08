ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County after winning 2nd term

FRESNO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom went to Fresno County on Thursday after winning a second term Tuesday night. The Governor's office says he will meet with service corps. Newsom took part in community service projects as the state works to highlight service opportunities. The governor was in the Central...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy