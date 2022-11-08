Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from West Virginia's rain-soaked 23-20 win over Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference football action. The Mountaineers kept their narrow bowl hopes alive with a bend-but-don't-break defensive effort and a clutch fourth quarter possession that consumed the final 6:24 on the clock and featured a total of three third- and fourth-down conversions, culminating in Casey Legg's game-winning field goal.
Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
15 drives to the 2nd round: Breaking down Bridgeport's win over Cabell Midland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With two teams as run-oriented as Bridgeport and Cabell Midland matching wits (and lines) at Wayne Jamison Field, possessions were at a premium. Fifteen drives and 54 points later, it was the Tribe continuing their streak of advancing to the second round in every...
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of the past few days. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools officials celebrate unofficial passing of five-year excess levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Marion County residents unofficially approved another five-year excess levy for the Marion County Board of Education, which will provide the school system with roughly $18 million each year between 2024 and 2029. Although the results of the 2022 general election results are...
Birth announcements
PHILLIPS — A daughter, Eden Grace Phillips, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 28, 2022, to Caitlin Yankovich and Dylan Phillips of Thornton. Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Don Wilson, Grafton. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Jamie Phillips, Thornton. Great-grandparents are Diane Tribbey and Patrick Tribbey, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jimmie Phillips, West Virginia, Carolyn Bolyard and Jeff Bolyard, Taylor County, Sharon Swick, Taylor County.
Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster, formerly of Greensburg, PA. and Gallipolis, OH., passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born November 1,1924, in Merrimac, KY. to the late Anna (Bragg) and Anderson J. "AJ" Spaulding. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Dan J., 6 brothers and sisters, Edward, Zeffie, Millard, Geraldine, Elmer Lee, and Arnold “Gene” and by her 2 dash hounds, Fritz and Maggie.
Literacy Volunteers of Marion Co., West Virginia, opens "little library" at Middletown Commons
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, in partnership with the national nonprofit Little Free Library, unveiled two new “little libraries” at the Middletown Commons last week, which officials hope will spur interest in reading among children and adults alike. The two Middletown...
Marriage licenses
— William Andrew Swiger, 53, Grantsville, and Paula Sue Turner, 50, Clarksburg. — Ronald Edward Millson, 70, Lost Creek, and Janice Sue Stout, 61, Lost Creek.
