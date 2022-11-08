ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
The World

Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
OREGON STATE
$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One

It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
GEORGIA STATE
Augustana University Best In Nursing

Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry. Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
