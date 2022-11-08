Read full article on original website
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
Unexpected Delays for Vehicle Titles in South Dakota
We've all become quite accustomed to dealing with shortages at the stores over the past couple of years, but the latest item in short supply is impacting the abilities of one State of South Dakota agency to do its job. The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is...
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
South Dakota Among States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding Most
In the last 20 years, gun ownership in America has skyrocketed. According to the FBI, since gun background checks were first tracked in 1999 the numbers have grown from 9,138,123 in the first year to a whopping 39,695,31 background checks in 2020. Those numbers took a bit of a dip...
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Should Homeowners in Iowa, S Dakota Do This Before Winter Comes?
It's that time of year that homeowners across the Midwest and country prepare for Winter with several preventative chores. Raking leaves, cleaning gutters, and making sure homes are insulated properly are just a few things on the to-do list these days. In areas with a lot of snow and ice,...
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
How Many Meat Processing Plants Are In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
This region of the country thrives on ag production, both from the field and the feedlot. Farmers' and ranchers' livelihoods are motivated by their price per bushel and price per head. Nationwide there are 5,559 Meat, Beef & Poultry Processing businesses in the US as of 2022. For the livestock...
Do Squirrels In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Use Plastic Bags In Nests?
In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota I've noticed this fall that high in the trees that a lot of squirrels' nests seem to have plastic shopping bags in them. What's Up?. This fall I've been traveling from South Dakota through Minnesota and into Iowa. I was recently stopped at a...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
Deli Meats and Cheeses In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Causing Sickness
The CDC is warning that there has been an outbreak of illnesses due to eating deli meats and cheeses. Here's what you should know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a notice concerning a recent listeria outbreak they have linked to deli meats and cheeses. The...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food
There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?
Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Vets Make-Up Nearly 10% of South Dakota’s Population, The 12th Highest in the US
At last count, there are more than 18 million veterans who have served in the United States military, and in South Dakota, they make up nearly ten percent of the state's population - one of the highest rates in the country. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data and...
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief
Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
