Minnesota State

Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault

Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
Unexpected Delays for Vehicle Titles in South Dakota

We've all become quite accustomed to dealing with shortages at the stores over the past couple of years, but the latest item in short supply is impacting the abilities of one State of South Dakota agency to do its job. The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is...
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?

Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief

Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
