Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
Liana Crowell: School board is to ensure community represented, not to work for chair
Over the last year, the Laconia School Board has been plagued with unprofessional, disrespectful and shameful behavior by board members. Exiting board Chair Aaron Hayward's letter to the editor directly targeting board members Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson was no deviation from his role in that behavior. If anything, it shows that his role was central in leading said behavior against fellow members who did not share his opinions.
Two affordable housing projects in city awarded $4.3 million in grants
LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing. A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry...
State removes cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond in Holderness
HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond that was issued on Oct. 7. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
Republicans eke out close victories in Belknap district 6 and executive council
Republicans narrowly staved off Democrats in the state house district representing Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. Though the seats in this district will remain Republican, the clear defeat of most incumbents in the primary means there will still be fresh faces from the district in Concord and on the Belknap County Delegation.
Voter turnout strong in Laconia, Meredith as voters focus on economy
LACONIA — Polling stations across the Lakes Region saw a healthy turnout for the midterm elections Tuesday. At the community center in Meredith, over 2,000 ballots had been cast by noon, 1,550 of them in person. Despite the large crowd, most voters reported their experience as a swift and efficient process.
Long lines at Derry’s lone polling place prompt AG’s involvement
It was an election that ran smoothly throughout the state — even the weather was sunny and clear, the perfect day to vote. Not so for voters in Derry, who were held up for over an hour in a long line of vehicle traffic stretching out from the town’s lone polling place at Calvary Bible Church on Hampstead Road.
Democrats gain seats in Laconia, Meredith Statehouse races
Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
Cheryl Ellis: What happened to the Gale School in Belmont?
The Gale School in Belmont was moved from its original location by the high school down across the road to its permanent home on Concord Street. It was on the National Historic Registry to be saved. It was supposed to be completed within two years of the move or get torn down. What happened? It's a shame to let that happen.
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
Voting stations are set up in Belmont for New Hampshire's primary election in September. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester
Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening
GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
Bean, Beaudoin, Dumais and Nagel will represent House District 6
Harry Bean (R)-incumbent 2191 1110 473 3774.
Cecile (Gagne) Connor, 93
WELLS, Maine — Cecile G. Connor, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family and friends present at her home in Wells, Maine. She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of George E. Gagne and Yvonne (Tousignant) Gagne. Cecile lived in Franklin for close to 70 years. Cecile married A. Murray Connor in August of 1955. Prior to becoming a mom, Cecile attended business college in Concord, New Hampshire and worked for the former Merrimack Farmers Exchange.
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Delphine M. Clough, 82
MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
Mary L. St. Gelais, 95
BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
