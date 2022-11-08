SEE THE PIC: Pennsylvania mom ‘too scared to sleep’ after seeing ghostly figure on security camera

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
Chinese restaurant owners targeted in string of home burglaries
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Pennsylvania are warning Asian American business owners to secure their valuables and their homes as investigators work to solve a string of robberies across the state.Nearly $1 million has been stolen from the homes of state residents who own Chinese restaurants, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.The burglars are familiar with their victims' routines and find out when the homes will be unoccupied. Then they enter the home and take cash or jewelry.They work in teams of two or three, with one person acting as a lookout while the rest take items from the home.Most of the burglaries have been in the northeastern part of the state, Col. Robert Evanchick said in the statement.In 2021, federal prosecutors indicted eight people in a burglary ring that targeted Asian-owned restaurants. In those cases, prosecutors believe burglars tracked down their targets' homes through the use of tracking devices or following them home from work.
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
Pennsylvania student struck by car while waiting for school bus succumbs to injuries
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Northeastern School District student involved in an October crash in Newberry Township has died of her injuries. Arianna Landis was waiting to board her bus the morning of Oct. 26 when she was struck by a car traveling the opposite direction in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.
Tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on Pennsylvania roadway
ATGLEN, Pa. - No injuries were reported when police say a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturned and blocked a Pennsylvania roadway on Thursday night. Emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Lower Valley Road and Gap Newport Pike around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash. The overturned tanker...
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into the big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Historic house demolished; hurricane rain coming; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. High: 67; Low: 52. Sunny. History lost: A dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill was leveled after decades of vandalism and neglect. In its heyday, though, the building was an important “preaching place” for the United Brethren Church.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
One bird is found at nearly every backyard feeder in Pa. Here are the other 24 most common
Northern cardinals showed up at nearly all backyard bird feeders during fall through spring 2021-22, according to Project FeederWatch, a citizen-science data-gathering project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology now in its 36th year. The favorite among backyard birders was reported at 96 percent of the nearly 1,000 feeders reporting...
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
Tv show looking for actors in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”. According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area. Showtime turned down...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Woman dead after getting thrown from vehicle during central Pa. crash
A 31-year-old woman died at a York hospital Tuesday after crashing her car on Route 30, authorities said. The woman was driving east around 2 p.m. when she lost control for an unknown reason in Hellam Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Gay said the car started to roll and ejected...
Kudos to Gov. Wolf and lawmakers for helping thousands of Pennsylvania cancer patients | Opinion
Every cancer diagnosis is complex. While translation of scientific discovery into clinical practice is a reality that has led to declines in cancer mortality, not all populations benefit equally, and significant barriers exist. We are fortunate that Pennsylvania recently took steps to decrease a barrier that many cancer patients face...
