SALT LAKE CITY — Three people convicted in connection with the theft of over a dozen firearms from a Bountiful store will collectively serve 6½ years in federal prison. Sateki Lao, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and stealing firearms. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 24 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons with credit for time served. After his prison term, he'll be placed on supervised release for three years. Court records also show he's been given permission to visit his children in Missouri before beginning his prison term on Jan. 18, 2023.

BOUNTIFUL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO