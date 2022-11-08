Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Ups Violence to Another Level
Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick: Chapter 4. A trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character debuted Thursday, and it shows a new level of action for the series starring Reeves. John Wick will take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.
'90s teen heartthrob revealed on 'The Masked Singer'
"The Masked Singer" held a 90's-themed night for its 100th episode, eliminating actor Joey Lawrence as the Walrus and former NFL player Le'Veon Bell as the Milkshake from the competition.
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
How Michael B. Jordan Seemingly Predicted His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cameo (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever juggles a lot of balls for a single film -- it serves as a tribute and goodbye to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020, chronicles the journey of a new Black Panther, introduces several important new characters to the MCU and features a surprising family reunion.
Does ‘Black Panther 2’ Have an End Credits Scene? ‘Wakanda Forever’ Post Credits, Explained
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returns to the world it so cinematically introduced in 2018. A lot has changed since the first Black Panther was released to critical acclaim — the most massive change being the unexpected and tragic passing of franchise lead Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever, which was also filmed during the uncertain days of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a symbol of perseverance and the result of a cast and crew’s tenacity. Despite all the odds and the extreme circumstances since Black Panther dominated the box office four years ago, Wakanda Forever is here.
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Disney+’s Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, Hulu’s Kindred, Discovery+’s The Tetris Murders, and Netflix’s Blood & Water Season 3. Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies debuts on Peacock November 29. The...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Does the Near Impossible
Making a sequel to a cultural sensation is a challenge to begin with. But the task facing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler’s much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 hit Black Panther, is many leagues more daunting. It has to build upon its fantastic forebear and fit into the unwieldy Marvel Cinematic Universe, all without the commanding presence of Black Panther’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. On top of that, it has to function as a worthy memorial, letting characters grieve the passing of the character T’Challa and giving viewers the space to grapple with Boseman’s absence.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
An Indiana Jones TV Series Reportedly In Discussions at Disney+
We may not have to say goodbye to Indiana Jones after all. While the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film is set to be Harrison Ford’s last appearance as the titular archeology professor, Variety reports Disney could potentially develop an Indiana Jones TV series for Disney+. Disney and Lucasfilm have...
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 3' Could Be the Last Film of the Series
In anticipation of the upcoming second installment of the Avatar franchise, director James Cameron has revealed that he does have plans to continue the franchise, however, it will all be due to the success of the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water. While the fact that the longevity of...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of ‘Creed III’
CNN — Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in “Creed III.”. Stallone, who began playing “Rocky” in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. “That’s a regretful...
Marvel movie order: a definitive viewing chronology for the MCU (including Disney+ shows)
Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has become an intimidating endeavour for newcomers. With over 30 films to digest, along with an expanding line-up of TV shows, there’s a whole lot of baggage to consider when catching up with Captain America, Thor or Doctor Strange. The chronology of events has become...
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
